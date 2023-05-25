ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny home was seriously damaged after a fire started in the attached garage and spread throughout the home Wednesday evening.

According to the Ankeny Fire Department, 911 calls came in around 6:54 p.m. reporting a garage on fire in the 2700 block of NE Trilein Drive. When firefighters arrived on scene they found heavy fire coming from the garage and smoke throughout the home. The fire was upgraded to a second alarm, which brought additional resources from Johnston-Grimes, Polk City, Altoona, and Bondurant Fire Departments.

Despite the large fire, crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire. Ankeny Deputy Fire Chief Robert Chiappano said the home was seriously damaged from the fire and smoke. All persons inside the home at the time of the fire were able to escape without injury.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is on-going.