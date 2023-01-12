DES MOINES, Iowa – An Ankeny father who pleaded guilty in connection to the accidental shooting death of his four-year-old daughter will be sentenced Thursday afternoon.

Akeem Holmes accepted a guilty plea in November of 2022 to charges of involuntary manslaughter, neglect of a dependent person, and making firearms available to a minor.

Holmes’ daughter, Savannah, died after an accidental shooting at her family’s Ankeny home on May 16, 2022. Investigators say Holmes set down his gun near a couch when he went to answer the door and Savannah got a hold of it and accidentally shot herself in the head.

She later died from her injuries at the hospital.

Holmes is asking the judge for a deferred judgment in the case. He’s facing up to 16 years in prison.