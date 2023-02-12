ANKENY, Iowa — An Ankeny couple was arrested Saturday on multiple child endangerment charges for allegedly raising their two children in a garbage filled apartment.

At around 4:05 p.m. Saturday officers with the Ankeny Police Department responded to the apartment of Christine and Joshawa Briggs where an incomplete 911 call was made. When officers arrived a child answered the door and let the officers inside the apartment.

According to court records, officers observed the apartment to be covered in garbage and food that made it “impossible to walk through.” Officers also saw a variety of bugs crawling over the walls, ceiling, floor, and inside the refrigerator, court records state.

Food in the refrigerator was infested with bugs and the bathroom appeared to be unusable, according to court records.

While the officers were questioning Christine she said the apartment had been in an unsafe state for children for a couple months, according to an affidavit. Joshawa told officers the apartment was dirty because of their cat, an affidavit states.

Christine and Joshawa have both been released from the Polk County Jail. Preliminary hearings in for their cases are scheduled for March 3.