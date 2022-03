ANKENY, Iowa — The Ankeny Community School District is expanding again. On Friday, ground was broken on what will be the district’s eleventh elementary school. The school is being built at the intersection of NW 18th Street and NW Abbie Drive. The school doesn’t have a name yet, but is temporarily being called ‘Elementary at the Grove’ because of its location in the Grove neighborhood.

