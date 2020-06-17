Ankeny 9-Year-Old Aspires to be WHO 13 Photographer

ANKENY, Iowa — Not too many incoming fourth graders have that career thing already figured out. But a boy in Ankeny knows not only what he wants to do, but also where he wants to work.

Tucker Broken is an aspiring TV news photographer, and he has his sights set on working at WHO 13 News. He already has his own video camera.

“I like to shoot weather and car crashes,” said Tucker. He is also known to shoot weather with his little brother, Hudson, who is the weatherman. “He looks up the weather on his phone and then I record him and then he talks about it,” Tucker said.

Tucker has been seen around town shooting sports, including basketball. He even posed for a picture with WHO 13’s John Sears.

On Tuesday, Tucker got to tag along on a WHO 13 shoot at Foss Swim School with WHO 13’s Roger Riley. He learned about shooting cut-aways and things other than just people. He also learned about asking people in the pool for their permission to record them.

“I like that at least I got to record and feel like what it feels to be a Channel 13 News recorder,” said Tucker.

You can spot him in Ankeny with his WHO 13 hat and an official looking media credential.