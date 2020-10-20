Anita Man Killed in Adair County Crash

ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa – An Anita man died Monday after his truck hit another vehicle head-on south of Fontanelle.

According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened on Fontanelle Road, south of 270th Street around 4:50 p.m.

A truck driven by 59-year-old David Passehl was traveling northbound when, for unknown reasons, the truck crossed the center line and hit a southbound van driven by 66-year-old Phillip Lundy head-on.

Passehl died at the scene. Lundy was transported to the Greenfield Hospital. His condition was not immediately available.

The Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate the crash.