Animal Rescue League Saves 40+ Dogs From Marengo Residence During Thursday’s Blizzard

IOWA COUNTY, IOWA — A nasty blizzard wasn’t enough to keep the Animal Rescue League of Iowa from rescuing dozens of dogs in need relief in Iowa County.

On Thursday the ARL sent Emergency Response Teams to the town of Marengo to rescue more than 40 dogs from a rural property. The ARL says dozens of dogs were confined to pens in two run-down buildings and a camper with part of its floor missing. The dogs were found wet, cold and shaking as the blizzard set in, according to the ARL.

The ARL says one of its vehicles slid off the road on the way to the rescue. Another had to be dug out after getting stuck in the snow as it tried to leave. The planned 1.5 hour rescue took more than four hours due to the weather and scared dogs running from rescuers.

The ARL says the dogs are all in need of various degrees of medical care. All dogs were sneezing and had runny noses. Many had rotted teeth, matted fur and fleas. The ARL says the biggest challenge in rescuing these dogs will be addressing their behavorial needs. The dogs are fearful of humans, an effect of their life spent caged.

Courtesy Animal Rescue League of Iowa

The ARL hasn’t released any details about the residence they were called to nor any information about adopting the dogs.