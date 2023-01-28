WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The Animal Rescue League of Iowa (ARL) is giving people a chance to workout for a good cause Saturday. The organization is bringing back its “Sweat for Pets” fundraiser.

It begins at 12:30 p.m. and ends around 2:15 p.m. at Orangetheory Fitness on Jordan Creek Parkway in West Des Moines.

Registration costs $15. All proceeds benefit the ARL.

“The money goes directly back here to the Animal Rescue League, helps the homeless pets here in our care. It goes to programs such as our foster program, helps the animals here in our care just feeding them and such. Goes to our medical team, goes to our crisis care, goes to our pet food pantry, all the wide variety of programs that we offer here,” said ARL Special Events Coordinator Alexandra Cruz Koenig.

It’s the organization’s first fundraising event of 2023.

Cruz Koenig said “Sweat for Pets” is a great way for the organization to kick off its fundraising year.

“I think it’s going to be a lot of fun,” she said. “I think it’s really going to kick our 2023 fundraising year off right. We’re going to have some fun, get engaging in our community and everyone is just going to really enjoy themselves and I think it’s going to set us up for success this fundraising year.”

In addition to the workout, participants will get to cuddle with some of the ARL’s cats. They will also get a “Meowmosa.”

The ARL also has a an adoption special this weekend. Adoption fees for all pets are $25 through Sunday.