Animal Rescue League of Iowa benefits from Betty White Challenge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Fans of Betty White are donating to one of her pet projects on what would have marked her 100th birthday.

People are paying tribute to the late actress by giving to local animal welfare organizations.

The Animal Rescue League of Iowa says so far, more than 400 people have donated as part of the “Betty White Challenge.”

CEO Tom Colvin says that money allows them to care for the more than 11,000 animals that come through their doors each year, as well as fund programs.

“Whether it’s getting those animals out of a bad situation in the middle of a blizzard or it’s horses that are being neglected, all of those situations are only made possible through the generosity of people,” Colvin said.

