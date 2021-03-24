Anamosa Community Responds to Murders of Two Prison Employees

ANAMOSA, IOWA — News struck here on Tuesday of the deaths of two correctional workers at the Anamosa State Penitentiary. The two were killed in an apparent escape attempt.

“Tragic,” said Anamosa Mayor Rod Smith. “Almost everyone here has a family member, neighbor, or friend who works there.”

Smith said the community has a great relationship with the correctional facility. The mayor said certain inmates have even come outside the walls to assist with community projects.

“We are a small community, I think everybody here knows somebody that works at the prison,” said LeeAnn Boone, Executive Director of the Anamosa Chamber of Commerce. “Our first thought is, we hope they’re okay. Our hearts and prayers go out to all the families, coworkers, and friends of those who are killed yesterday.”

Boone said the prison is the town’s largest employer with 350 to 400 people working there. She also said safety has never been a concern for residents.

“I’ve lived here my entire life I’ve never been afraid to live in this town and I’m still not,” said Boone. “Things happen and I think it will probably be corrected so something like this doesn’t happen again, but it does make you think that’s a dangerous job.”

In January 2020, WHO13 was given a tour of inside the Anamosa State Penitentiary. The tour included walking though Iowa Prison Industries to see how they make license plates and signs for the Iowa DOT, as well as cleaning products and air filters. At the time, we interviewed Warden Jeremy Larson.

“Here at Anamosa State Penitentiary, we house under a thousand incarcerated individuals here,” said Larson, in the 2020 interview. “Most are maximum security, medium security, 90% of these guys get out and return to the community, we try to give them the skills to get out and be successful, we don’t want them to come back.”

Throughout the day, members of the community kept bringing flowers to place at the entrance of the penitentiary.