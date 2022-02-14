Warmer weather and extra daylight are just one month away! On this Valentine’s Day in Iowa, the sun will set at 5:47 PM. The average high is 35° while the average low is 18°. This year, Daylight Saving Time begins on March 13 at 2:00 AM when most of the U.S. springs forward one hour. That evening, the sun will set at 7:18 PM. The average high on March 13th will be 48° and the average low is 29°. Over the next month, Des Moines also averages 7.2″ of snowfall. In 2021 the first 70° high in Des Moines was recorded on March 9th, while the last sub-20° low occurred on February 20th.

