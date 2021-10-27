Amtrak train hits garbage truck near Albia on Wednesday

MONROE COUNTY, IOWA — A garbage truck driver was injured when his vehicle was hit by an Amtrak train on Wednesday morning near Albia. According to the Monroe County Sheriff Daniel Johnson, a 911 call came in at 11:32 a.m. reporting the collision on 160th Street – northeast of Albia.

The driver of the truck was airlifted from the scene. The train’s engineer was treated and released at the scene and there were no reports of any injuries among the passengers. Authorities aren’t releasing the names of the truck driver or engineer at this time. The Iowa State Patrol is investigating the crash.