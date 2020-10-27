Ames Shooting Suspect Turns Himself In

AMES, Iowa — An Ames man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting earlier this month has turned himself in to police.

Nineteen-year-old Jonathan Thompson is being held in the Story County Jail on charges of attempted murder and first-degree robbery.

The charges stem from the shooting of 20-year-old Devin Lagrone at Brookside Park in Ames on October 8th.

Thompson turned himself in to police on Sunday.

A sixteen-year-old is also charged in the case but police have not released his name.