Ames Schools Delay Fulltime In-Person Learning for Some Students Due to High COVID-19 Rate

AMES, Iowa — The Ames School Board has voted to delay moving some students to full in-person learning, which was supposed to start next Monday.

Many parents who were able to weigh in during Wednesday night’s school board meeting were unhappy with the outcome.

“We said goodbye to our daycare provider yesterday because we were assuming that we were going back face-to-face on Monday. Come to find out, that’s potentially not a possibility. So we’re dealing with some anxiety,” one parent told the board.

The board voted to delay the return of preschool through second graders until November 23rd, in the hope that COVID-19 numbers go down by then. For now, the students will remain in the hybrid model.

Story County’s positivity rate was at 11.8-percent as of Thursday morning.

Fifteen-percent is the minimum for schools to request online learning waivers from the state, but board members say they were conflicted about how to determine metrics for hybrid learning and ultimately decided to play it safe.