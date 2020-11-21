Ames Police Seeking Hit and Run Driver

AMES, Iowa — A hit and run accident in Ames last Tuesday has police looking for the driver of a specific type of vehicle.

“About 6 a.m. on Tuesday morning a woman who is from out of town was walking her dog on Oakwood Road,” said Jason Tuttle, commander at the Ames Police Department. “We believe that she was walking eastbound on the road and she was attempting to cross the roadway when she was struck.”

The woman was taken to Mary Greeley Medical Center, where she was treated for a serious head wound. She was later released and returned to her home. Police say the woman was from out of town and staying at a local motel.

“The dog unfortunately died as a result of the injuries, so these cases certainly tug at our hearts for her and her animal,” said Tuttle. “We would like to talk to the person driving to determine if there are other mitigating circumstances that we don’t know about, but we can only know that by interviewing them and trying to figure out what happened that morning.”

Police were able to come up with a possible description of the car.

“Currently looking for a gray Subaru 2018 model or newer with a missing passenger side mirror,” said Tuttle. “We were able to gather some evidence from the scene. We believe the suspect vehicle lost their mirror when the collision occurred. The officers were able to get those pieces and follow up with some local car dealerships to determine the make and model of the vehicle.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident may call the Ames Police Department at 239-5133 or the anonymous tip line at 239-5533. You may also call Crimestoppers of Central Iowa at 515-233-1400 or text PCCS plus your message to 27437.