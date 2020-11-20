Ames Police Seek Hit-and-Run Driver Who Seriously Injured Woman, Killed Her Dog

Hit and run accident happened in the 2100 block of Oakwood Road in Ames on Nov 17, 2020.

AMES, Iowa – Police in Ames are asking for the public’s help to identify the driver responsible for seriously injuring a woman and killing her dog during a hit-and-run earlier this week.

According to a news release from the Ames Police Department, the incident happened Tuesday morning just before 6:00 a.m. in the 2100 block of Oakwood Road. Police say a woman was struck by a vehicle and suffered a serious head injury, her dog was also hit and died from its injuries.

A broken passenger side mirror from a dark gray Subaru, model year 2018 or newer, was found at the scene. Police are now looking for a vehicle matching that description that is missing a passenger side mirror.

If you have any information about the incident, you’re asked to call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or use the department’s anonymous tip line 515-239-5533.