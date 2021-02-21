Ames Police Searching for Person of Interest in Homicide Investigation

AMES, Iowa — Ames police are searching for a person of interest in a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead in an apartment on Saturday.

The Ames Police Department said officers found a woman’s body in an apartment in the 400 block of S. 5th Street around 7 p.m. during a welfare check.

Evidence inside the apartment led investigators to believe she died as a result of a homicide, according to police. Authorities have not released her name, but they identified a person of interest in the case.

Police are looking for 33-year-old Richard G. Fleck (pictured below), who also goes by Rashaud Sims. Fleck is approximately 5’08” tall and weighs 165 pounds. He has tattoos on his hands and neck. Authorities believe Fleck may be in the Kansas City area, but he also has ties to Texas and Mississippi.

Richard G. Fleck

Police are asking anyone with information on Fleck’s whereabouts to call the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or the anonymous tip line 515-239-5533. People may also contact Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.