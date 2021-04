STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Ames police officer charged in a high-speed chase has pleaded not guilty.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jason Eaton is charged with operating while intoxicated, eluding, and two counts of excessive speed.

The Iowa State Patrol says Eaton was spotted driving 126 miles-per-hour the wrong direction on Highway 30 last month and then refused to pull over.

The Ames Police Department has suspended Eaton from duty and a trial is tentatively scheduled for June 10th.