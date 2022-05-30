AMES, Iowa — Ames Police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Monday. Police were called to Mary Greeley Hospital at 12:45 a.m. after a gunshot victim arrived. Police say the person was shot minutes earlier in the 600 block of South 17th Street.

The victim’s name and condition are not being released at this time. Police say there is no ongoing threat to the public connected to this shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting as asked to contact Ames Police in one of the following ways:

Call Ames PD – 515-239-5133

Anonymous tipline – 515-223-1400

Online tips – www.crimestoppersofcentraliowa.com

Text PCCS + your message to 274637 (CRIMES)