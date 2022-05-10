AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is asking home and business owners in an area near where a man was found shot to death Monday for any surveillance video they may have that could help the investigation.

Scott T. Lograsso, 38, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds at 4:39 a.m. Monday Police say Lograsso was found east of Wheeler Street. No arrests have been made and no suspects have been named.

Ames Police are hoping that residents or business owners in the area may have recorded video that could help in their investigation. They are asking anyone in the map area below, stretching between Bloomington Road and 20th Street, to please contact them if they have video they are willing to turn over that was recorded between 3:00-6:00 a.m. on May 9th. Ames Police can be contacted at 515-239-5133 or anonymously at 515-239-5533.