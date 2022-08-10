AMES, Iowa — The Ames Police Department is investigating the death of a person at an apartment complex on Wednesday.

Officers responded to a report of a deceased person at the 425 Welch Ave. apartments.

The deceased person was transported to the State Medical Examiner’s Office where an autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death. The identity of the deceased person has not been released at this time.

The Ames Police Department’s Investigation Division is investigating this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Ames Police Department at (515)239-5133 or the anonymous tip line (515)239-5533.