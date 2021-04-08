Ames Police and Fire Rescue Woman Clinging to Railroad Bridge

AMES, IOWA — The Ames Police and Fire Departments worked in tandem early this morning to save a ‘distraught’ woman from a railroad bridge.

Ames police say they were called by Union Pacific employees just before 1:30 a.m to report seeing a person on a railroad bridge at Dayton Avenue. Police found the woman grasping a railing on the bridge.

Officers grabbed the woman’s arms and held her from falling while the Ames Fire Department positioned a ladder truck beneath the bridge. Another officer then climbed the ladder and secured the woman while firefighters lowered the ladder safely. She was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

Ames Police Department

Ames Police Department

Ames Police Department

Ames Police Department