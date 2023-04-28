AMES, Iowa — Ames Police arrested a nurse practitioner after a monthslong investigation into alleged sexual exploitation of minor patients.

Carl Markley, 44, was arrested at the North Grand Mall on Friday. Police also executed search warrants at his home and businesses.

Police found a clock and a pen with hidden cameras, as well as sexually explicit pictures of minors that police said were likely taken with the hidden cameras, court documents state.

According to an affidavit, the victim told police Markley conducted a physical exam on them. Markley told the victim the physical exam was needed in order for them to work at Markley’s business, the affidavit states.

Ames Police fear Markley possibly molested other minors since the incident from this case is from more than two years ago.

“A lot of what we have seen is, based off of the charge, minors, and I would obviously be concerned that other minors have been affected,” said Sgt. Amber Christian of the Ames Police Department. “If there are more people we have yet to speak with, we would love for them to come forward and speak with investigators. We take these very seriously, and we want to make sure that we are not missing anything in the investigation.”

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Ames Police Department at (515)239-5133. Anonymous tips can also be made via the police department’s anonymous tip line (515)239-5533 or via Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at (515)233-1400.