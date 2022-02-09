AMES, IOWA — An Ames man is charged with Attempted Murder for allegedly shooting at his son during an argument over music volume, police say. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of Duff Avenue around 8:00 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

Police say 69-year-old Major Robinson was arguing with his son about loud music when he fired two or three shots at his son. No one has hit by any of the shots. The elder Robinson is now charged with Attempted Murder and Assault while Displaying a Dangerous Weapon.