Marshall County, Iowa — Steven Truckenmiller, 71, a resident of Ames, was injured in a tractor accident on Monday afternoon on the outskirts of Marshall County.

He sustained injuries to his arm after being stuck inside farm implement equipment. Deputies arriving to the scene applied a tourniquet to control the bleeding while they awaited first responders’ arrival.

Truckenmiller was then transported by Life Flight to a hospital where he lost some fingers, but was otherwise okay.