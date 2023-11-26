PLEASANT HILL, IOWA — One man is dead after a collision with a semi-truck on Saturday morning.

According to Iowa State Patrol crash reports, 24-year-old Jacob DeVries, of Ames, died as a result of his injuries in a crash on Highway 163 and 112th Street in Pleasant Hill just before 3 a.m. Saturday.

Iowa State Patrol reported that Devries traveled north on NE 112th and hit a vehicle traveling east on Highway 163. Iowa State Patrol report that Devries’ vehicle failed to stop and struck a semi-truck. DeVries was not wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the semi-truck driver was not injured.