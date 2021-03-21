Ames Homicide Suspect Arrested in Des Moines After Assault Incident

AMES, Iowa — Police arrested the man wanted for the death of a 37-year-old woman in Ames following an assault incident in Des Moines overnight.

Richard Fleck, 33, was taken into custody in Des Moines on Sunday and turned over to the Ames Police Department. He has been booked into the Story County Jail.

Fleck is charged with first-degree murder for the death of 37-year-old Ranea Bell, whose body was found by Ames police in an apartment in the 400 block of S. 5th Street on Feb. 20. Evidence inside the apartment led investigators to believe Bell died as a result of a homicide, according to police.

Fleck was arrested after he allegedly assaulted a woman in Des Moines overnight. Police officers in Des Moines responded to the 2500 block of Garfield Avenue at 12:50 a.m. Sunday to investigate a reported assault. First responders found a woman suffering from serious injuries to her face, according to police. She was transported to a local hospital where she remains hospitalized but is expected to survive, police said.

“Officers learned that a witness had apparently interrupted the attack, and then fled the home to

call police. The suspect chased after the witness and began to assault her. Neighbors witnessed

this and intervened. The suspect then fled the scene on foot,” Des Moines Police Sgt. Paul Parizek said in a press release.

Police established a perimeter and started a K-9 search for the suspect. An officer eventually found the suspect attempting to hide in a tree, police said. The suspect was taken into custody without incident and identified as Fleck. Des Moines police determined Fleck had an active first-degree murder warrant issued by the Ames Police Department.

Additional warrants for Fleck have been requested for attempted murder and willful injury causing serious injury in connection to the assault incident in Des Moines.

The Ames Police Department and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are still investigating Bell’s death.