AMES, Iowa — When life gives you lemons…you make lemonade. For one Ames high schooler, she’s using lemonade to give back to her community.

When Grace McCunn was in fifth grade, she had been in and out of Blank Children’s Hospital with daily chronic migraines.

“I kind of wanted to do something to give back to the nurses, patients, and the families that were there,” MucCunn said.

Her way of giving back was a sweet and refreshing one.

“So I started by doing a lemonade stand and had no experience and had nothing in mind and didn’t think it was going to go anywhere from it,” McCunn said. “But it did.”

She started the Amazing Grace Lemonade Race. In the last six years, she has raised over 100,000 dollars for Blank Children’s hospital. Every year, she chooses what patients receive the funds, this year it will go to children battling cancer.

“Sitting down with the kids and I got to meet three kids, who are in remission from cancer, it’s inspiring,” McCunn said. “They’re probably the main reason I do what I do.”

She’s not alone in doing this, the Ames Community is cheering her on.

“The services, the kindness and the sense of community she has received from Blank and the fact that she wants to give back, that’s so important especially today,” Stephanie Livingston a participant and sponsor said. “We need people who are willing to go above and beyond and actually do give back.”

Even Cyclone athletes were on hand in a reverse role providing support from the crowd.

“It’s truly an honor to be here and be a part of such an amazing event. The world needs more heroes like Grace to run events like this,” Caleb Grill, Iowa State Basketball Player said.

“Blank had such a big impact on my life that I want more people to realize how special Blank really is,” McCunn said.

