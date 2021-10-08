Ames High School principal let go from position a month into the school year

AMES, Iowa — It’s still back-to-school season in Iowa, but one school district has already decided its high school principal will not see the end of the school year.

Dr. Valerie Nyberg is no longer Ames High School’s principal, as of Tuesday. She had been principal of Ames High since January 2020.

In a letter to students, staff, and parents, the Ames Community School District stated, “Effective immediately, the district has initiated a leadership change in the high school lead principal role.” A district spokesperson did not elaborate on the reasons behind Nyberg’s departure.

The decision comes during a time of change for the district. A brand-new Ames High School is set to open next school year, and the district is still searching for a new superintendent after Jenny Risner resigned in May.

Before taking the principal position at Ames High School, Nyberg had been the associate principal of George Washington High School in Cedar Rapids for seven years. She was honored as the Assistant Secondary Principal of the Year by School Administrators of Iowa in 2019, the year before she was hired in Ames.