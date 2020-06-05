Ames High School Offers a Social Justice and Activism Class to Students

AMES, Iowa — Young adults have been at the forefront of protests held in Des Moines about the death of George Floyd, and Ames High School is giving its students the necessary tools to be successful activists.

Two teachers, Ginny Siebert and James Webb created a semester-long class giving students the history of social justice and injustice in this country which they believe sets the foundation for being activists.

“We thought most students, it seems, want courses that are relevant, that are meaningful. And a lot of the youth really want to make a difference,” Seibert said. “So why not give them a platform to learn about how education has been whitewashed in the past and the systemic racism that exists in government policies, practices, and education.”

The course is split into four different units, that not only cover racial injustice but the history of various marginalized groups in the United States. According to Siebert, she and Webb provide literature that’s unique to students so they can cater their approach to fighting for civil rights.

This often leads to thoughtful discussions about which juniors and seniors who’ve taken the course said gave them the tools to have civil disagreements.

“It kind of got easier to just say we might not agree with this but I can learn to see why you think this way. And so, I might learn something new in the process,” Junior, Carla Torres said.

Students expressed this class also gave them the courage to never run from tough conversations.

“Before I would be informed about certain things but I just wasn’t as confident with calling people out about certain things and informing people. And now I feel like I have more of a voice,” junior, Jasmine Laury said.