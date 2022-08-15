AMES, Iowa – Six pets died in a house fire in Ames Sunday afternoon.

The Ames Fire Department was dispatched to a home in the 1200 block of Garfield Avenue just after 5:30 p.m. after a family returned home to find the structure on fire and called 911.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the front porch and windows of the home. Crews were able to knock the fire down enough to enter the home and stop the flames from spreading.

Ames house fire on August 14, 2022. (Courtesy: Ames Fire Department)

Ames house fire on August 14, 2022. (Courtesy: Ames Fire Department)

Ames Fire Chief Rich Higgins said the family’s six pets did not survive the fire.

The home sustained considerable fire and smoke damage and the Red Cross is assisting the family in finding temporary shelter.

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire but said it is not considered suspicious.