Ames family auctioning prime tailgating spot for Cy-Hawk game to raise money for pediatric cancer research

AMES, Iowa — With more than 65,000 people expected to be in Ames on Saturday for the Cy-Hawk game, parking will be hard to come by. One Ames family is giving up their prime spot for a good cause.

Brandy and Lawrence Cunningham stay just a few blocks from Jack Trice Stadium and have been hosting tailgates for more than five years. However, the couple has decided to take a break.

The Cunninghams have three children, one of which has a metabolic disorder and is considered high risk for the coronavirus. So their family has been social distancing for a year and a half.

Instead of tailgating for this year’s Cy-Hawk game, the Cunninghams will be auctioning off their driveway for others to tailgate. Brandy and Lawrence will be donating the proceeds to Unravel Iowa, an organization that supports pediatric cancer research.

Brandy said having a high-risk child during the pandemic has given them a small glimpse of what families with kids with cancer go through every day.

“While Cyclone and Hawkeye fans might be in disbelief that we’re giving up such a good tailgating spot for the big game, I think any parent who’s out there understands it’s a really easy decision for us as we look at how we can keep our kids safe,” Brandy said. “Compared to some of the decisions that families with kids with cancer are having to make each and every day, this is an easy one.”

To put in a bid for the tailgating space, visit this website.

If you don’t need a parking space but still would like to donate, the Cunninghams have set up a Venmo, @parkingforacause.