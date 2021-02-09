Ames Face Covering Ordinance Remains in Effect

AMES, Iowa — The face covering ordinance in Ames still remains in effect after Gov. Kim Reynolds issued a proclamation ending Iowa’s limited mask requirement.

The City of Ames’ existing mandatory face covering ordinance continues through June 30, 2021.

“City Councils have the ability to implement measures in communities that are more restrictive than the State of Iowa,” said City Attorney Mark Lambert. “Ames and several other Iowa cities issued citywide face covering ordinances during a spike in cases to reduce the spread of the coronavirus. Face coverings continue to be required by law in Ames.”

The ordinance requires people in Ames ages 3 and older to wear a face covering that covers their nose and mouth unless they qualify for an exemption. The ordinance applies in these situations:

Face coverings are required when you are outside and cannot stay at least six feet away from others who are not members of your household

Face coverings are required when you are inside any indoor setting where the public is invited, including but not limited to: Grocery, retail, and hardware stores Gas stations and convenience stores Fitness centers Pharmacies Any other indoor public setting when with persons who do not live in the person’s household Other public settings that are not the person’s place of residence. A childcare facility is not considered a public setting or a facility where the public is invited in.



