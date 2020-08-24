Ames Community School District Denied Return to Learn Waiver by Department of Education

Ames, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Education has denied another waiver for one of Iowa’s larger school districts to begin the school year with primarily online learning.

The school district announced the denial on Twitter on Monday afternoon. The district says it wanted to begin the year with a “phased-in hybrid delivery model” for students. The district says it will continue to work with the DOE to explore available options. Classes are scheduled to begin on September 8th.

An update on the waiver we requested from the Department of Education to begin the school year in a "phased-in" delivery model. #AmesCSD pic.twitter.com/6I5M5sCgtV — Ames Schools (@ACSD_News) August 24, 2020

The Des Moines Public School district and Iowa City public school districts have also had their waivers denied. Iowa City school leaders have already filed a lawsuit. Des Moines school leaders say they are planning a legal response as well.