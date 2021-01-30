Ames Clinic Reaching Out To Seniors for Vaccine Appointments

AMES, Iowa — With many Iowa counties set to begin vaccinations for COVID-19, there is still a lot of concern in the 65 and over population about landing an appointment. Some seniors concern is they have no computer access, or don’t have a smart phone to get on the list.

McFarland Clinic in Ames is trying to address this problem. On Thursday the clinic began calling seniors in the 90-100 year age range, as those are the most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus.

“We’re getting the vaccine out to the people that are most likely to die from Covid first,” said Dr. Dan Fulton, who is the Infectious Diseases Specialist at McFarland Clinic, in a video released by the Clinic. “We know from science that those are folks that are over 80, mostly over 70, next over 60, the older you are the high risk you have.”

McFarland took it’s patient list and with a team of callers, started to notify seniors they qualify for a vaccine appointment.

“We are reaching out to our patients so as we receive vaccine supply, vaccines are in limited supply right now, as we receive that vaccine and we open up our schedules and then we are calling out to people and offering them an appointment for the vaccine,” said Mindy Rash, McFarland Director of Patient Care Services. “There’s no need for patients to call us, we don’t want to create a situation like we’re seeing across the country where there’s people standing in long lines waiting in their cars websites crashing phone lines jammed.

Besides seniors’ communication issues, when it comes to getting an appointment, another issue is the small supplies of vaccine.

“We started that first round of calls yesterday with her very oldest patients were over 100 years old and we begin offering us vaccine appointments,” said Rash. “People were very happy to hear from us and said I’ve been waiting for this moment I’ve been stuck in my home since March and I really am excited to have the opportunity to get a vaccine.”

“The population of patients we have over the age the of 65, numbers, over 40,000 patients and we’re only receiving a couple hundred doses a week at this point so as you can see there’s a small amount of vaccine being delivered to the sites, and again our attempts to try to proactively manage this as a reach out to patients when when we have a vaccine, schedule them and get them as quickly as possible.”

McFarland is open even to seniors who are not on their patient list. People over 65 can check the McFarland Clinic website to sign up to be on the list. Those without computer access can contact McFarland Clinic sites in Story, Hamilton, and Marshall Counties.

“I think the important piece is, that as the healthcare provider, we’re just excited to be able to start to administer the vaccine, so that we can begin to put the blunt the public health emergency we have,” said Perry. “Maybe this will allow people to start to restore their confidence and getting back out in public and doing some of the normal activities that we all so much enjoy.”

McFarland Clinic will begin vaccinations on Tuesday. For more information, click here.