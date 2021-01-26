Ames Cleans Up and Goes Downhill

AMES, Iowa — The storm which rolled across Iowa Monday left 11 inches of snow in Ames. Crews got started clearing the roads around 2 pm, and are wrapping up at the end of the day, Tuesday.

“So it was still snowing during that time we were able to get in there overnight, really we got to kind of break it open,” said Justin Calusen, City of Ames Public Works Director. “We had enough snow there that we had to make multiple passes, so we’re getting the residential, but before the end of the day will get everything done.”

Clausen said once the streets are clean the City will begin moving huge piles of snow downtown.

“Tomorrow that’s gonna be the major hauling,” said Clausen. “We may even come in a little early depending on how much rest of the crew gets, but we’ll get in there, those are some very large piles down there.”

While the cleanup was proceeding, some took to Ames’ sledding hills, at Veenker Golf Course, and at the Cemetery of 13th Street.

“We went to the golf course the first sledding spot it was pretty fluffy so we had to pack down some trails ourselves,” said Michael Abbas, of Ames.

“Come here every year when it snows super fun just hang out with friends and do whatever,” said Ely Marty of Ames. “We have a snow day, I go to school at Gilbert, it got cancelled.”