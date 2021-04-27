Ames City Council to Vote on Putting Up Campustown Security Cameras

AMES, Iowa — The Ames City Council will vote Tuesday night on installing security cameras in the Campustown area.

It’s an area of businesses and residences across the street from Iowa State University.

The city is considering buying four new cameras for the area. According to a city report, several incidents have happened in the area where cameras would have been useful to police.

The cameras would cost the city around $37,000.

Tuesday night’s meeting will be held over Zoom starting at 6:00. You can check out the agenda for the meeting ahead of time here.