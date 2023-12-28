AMES, Iowa — The Ames City Council voted 5-1 to approve the demolition of 16 historic pillars located around downtown intersections at their meeting last Tuesday.

The City Council planned to demolish the pillars due to complaints that they made getting around downtown difficult, especially for those with mobility issues. But many members of the community didn’t agree with the decision.

Nearly 150 members of the community signed a petition asking the council to reconsider. The petition swayed one councilmember, Tim Gartin, to vote against the demolition.

“The pillars are in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the community is now accustomed to and likes the pillars, and we have received a large number of emails in support of preserving them,” Gartin said in a statement. “We just haven’t had enough negative input to warrant taking them down. What we received seemed speculative. I’m also concerned about the precedent that this sets for the way we make decisions in the future. As a city, we build buildings, streets, parks, etc., and we need to rely on the ADA for how we build things.”

One Ames resident said the history of the pillars is something the city should be preserving, not demolishing.

“They represent something from the history of the city and I don’t see any reason why they should want to remove them,” Mark Swenson said. “They’ve been there, and as far as I’m concerned they’re not offending anyone or anything.”

Despite the opposition, the pillars will be removed. The council is now taking bids to demolish and preserve the pillars.