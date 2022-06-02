AMES, Iowa — Three people, including the alleged shooter, are dead following a shooting outside an Ames Church. It happened at the Cornerstone Church on US 30 in Ames shortly before 7:00 p.m.

The Story County Sheriff’s Office tells WHO 13 that two people were shot and killed by a male gunman outside the church. The gunman is dead as well, though authorities aren’t saying how he was killed. The 911 call came in at 6:51 p.m.

The church was hosting a Salt Company Kickoff event tonight for college-age individuals to worship together. A Facebook posting says the event was scheduled to begin at 7:00 p.m.

