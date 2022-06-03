AMES, Iowa — The man accused of killing two women outside of an Ames church on Thursday was facing charges for harassing the employer of one of the victims as well as charges in eastern Iowa for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman last fall.

Authorities say 33-year-old Johnathan Lee Whitlatch shot and killed 22-year-old Eden Montang and 21-year-old Vivian Flores outside of Cornerstone Church on Highway 30 in Ames shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Thursday. Whitlatch shot Montang and Flores as they were walking into a Salt Company service at the church. Whitlatch then shot and killed himself.

Whitlatch was due in court next week for a hearing on charges related to the harassment of Montang. According to authorities, Montang and Whitlatch had recently ended a relationship. On May 1st, Whitlatch allegedly tried contacting Montang’s employer several times, claiming to be a police officer investigating a former manager. He made several calls and left different names – including one threatening to expose the business to a local newspaper. All of the calls were recorded. He was charged with Harrasment and Impersonating a Peace Officer.

Whitlatch was also scheduled to go on trial in July on a charge of Assault with Intent to Commit Sexual Abuse. Whitlatch allegedly stuck his hands down a woman’s pants at a Cedar Falls bar twice. The accusations were backed up by surveillance at the bar. Whitlatch was scheduled to go on trial on July 19th.