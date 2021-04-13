Ames Chamber of Commerce Extending Pandemic Program to Support Local Businesses

AMES, Iowa — The Ames Chamber of Commerce is offering a new program to get more Iowans to shop local.

This Community Cash program is an expansion of the Buy In Story County gift card initiative that helped nearly 100 businesses stay afloat last year.

“We had brought in over $130,000 back into the community and really for our smaller businesses and retailers, that was dollars that was really hard to come by,” Vice President of Marketing and Communications for Ames Chamber of Commerce, Jan Williams said.

Through this new Community Cash program, people can purchase digital and printable gift cards that can be used at participating businesses.

These gift cards come in increments of $5, $10, $20, and $25. Customers will receive a unique QR code that can be stored on their phone or printed for one-time use.

Moorman Clothiers, located in downtown Ames, is a family business that’s been in central Iowa for nearly 30 years.

Owner Justin Moorman said last year they were closed for six weeks. Moorman said this caused the biggest hit to their business since 9/11.

However, the Ames Chamber of Commerce has helped Moorman Clothiers with the process of returning to normal.

“I got a lot of exposure out there that we weren’t getting ourselves, with the virus and just everything going on there’s a new sense of shop local, buy local,” Moorman said. “So the chamber really hopped on that and helped out a lot of local versions downtown businesses like us.”

To learn more about the program and participating businesses visit the Ames Chamber of Commerce website.