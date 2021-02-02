Ames Centenarian Gets First Shot of COVID-19 Vaccine

AMES, IOWA — Delmar Woodward is ready for life to get back to normal. On Tuesday the 100-year-old Ames resident rolled up his sleeve to receive his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Woodward was first in line at McFarland Clinic in Ames on Tuesday morning. Woodward says there was no debate over whether or not to get vaccinated. When he found out it was available, he started planning to get his spot in line.

“Yeah I’m still up still on my feet,” says Woodward, “I am I volunteered at the senior center for 24 years. But of course we’re closed.” Hopefully for area seniors, those doors will re-open soon as more are vaccinated.

Delmar says the secret to his long life was giving up drinking and smoking years ago. He lists his current age 100 + six months.

“Today’s accumulation of several months of planning we’ve been hopeful over the last several months,” said Andrew Perry, CEO of McFarland Clinic. “Today’s a great day because it’s a chance to celebrate the next phase of what we’ve all been in during these last few months.”

Perry said the vaccine supply is tight.

“Will still be very limited at the number of vaccines that we could administer we anticipate only doing a little over 300 this week alone,” said Perry. “Hopefully over the next few weeks will continue to get more vaccination supply.”

McFarland Clinic is reaching out to patients over 65 the clinic serves. People over 65 who are not patients may contact the clinic to be placed on the list.