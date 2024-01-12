AMES, Iowa — When the snow started falling early this week the calls started coming – and so did the machines. Some 65 to 70 or so snow blowers were dropped off at Ames Outdoor Supply.

“It’s been chaos to put it lately,” said business owner, Matt Van Laar. “We just haven’t had the snow in the last few years to really pay attention to a snowblower, so there was a lot of neglect, just a lot of forgetfulness. It was in the back of your mind, the last thing you wanna think about when it’s 80° or 60° in December.”

If a snow blower won’t start, 85 % of the time it’s a fuel issue. That means draining the tank and cleaning or replacing the carburetor.

People are also coming in for new snow blowers.

“We have got a very, very good stock,” said Van Laar. “We’re getting even people from out of town because we do have the machines.”

Of all the snow blowers brought in, so far they’ve gotten through repairs to about half the machines. Van Laar said they approach this task “one machine at a time.”

While many businesses closed in Iowa due to the storm, this one stayed open, even though all who work here, are driving into work from outside Ames. This sudden surge in business came after a very slow time for the business.

“Probably the slowest we’ve ever been in probably eight years and so it went from zero to 200 in about 24 hours,” said Van Laar. “The first snow you’re always going to get that rush, fuel issues mainly, but this is just been tenfold worse than any other year.”

“My employees, can’t say enough about them, they’re the ones that traveled anywhere from 30 to 45 miles to be here today,” said Van Laar. “We’ve got a good crew and they’re very, very loyal and they really care about about our customers obviously so can’t say enough about them.”