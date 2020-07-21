Ames Armed Robbery Suspects Identified, Arrest Warrants Issued

AMES, Iowa — Arrest warrants have been issued for two suspects in an Ames armed robbery in a hotel parking lot earlier this month.

The Ames Police Department is looking for 20-year-old Cornelius S. Burton and 25-year-old Fabian Burse, both of Ames. Warrants for first degree robbery and assault causing bodily injury have been issued for the men.

According to police, Burton and Burse robbed to people in the parking lot of the Days Inn at 229 S. Duff Avenue in the early morning hours of July 10th. One of the suspects showed a gun and demanded money. One of the victims was assaulted during the robbery, suffering minor injuries.

If you have any information about the robbery or know where Burton and Burse are, contact the Ames Police Department at 515-239-5133 or you can leave an anonymous tip at 515-239-5533.