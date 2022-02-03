CALIFORNIA — Wil Leacox, who played drums for the band ‘America’ for four decades, has passed away at the age of 74. Leacox joined ‘America’ in 1973 and kept the rhythm for the band for 41 years.

Leacox was born in Shenandoah, Iowa and joined ‘America’ shortly after graduating from Washburn University. The band scored its biggest hit ‘A Horse With No Name’ the year before. He would play drums on further hits ‘Tinman’, ‘Lonely People’ and ‘You Can Do Magic’ through the 1970s and 1980s.

The band shared condolences on social media on Thursday morning. “We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of our brother and beloved drummer of 41 years, Willie Leacox,” the band posted on their official page, “Willie was an integral part of the America family and we cherish the time that we shared with him through this crazy journey.”

Leacox’s family is asking that memorials be made in his honor to continue teaching music and presenting the arts to two organizations: the Greater Shenadoah Historical Society and the Leacox Family Music Education Scholarship at Washburn University.