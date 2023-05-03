DES MOINES, IOWA — Businesses looking for workers for the upcoming summer may have help on the way from lawmakers.

The bill was amended in the House on Tuesday to allow the state to grant exceptions for 16 and 17-year-olds to work in prohibited jobs as part of workplace learning programs. The old version of the bill allowed 14-year-olds to do this. The amendment also added more protections for 16 and 17-year-olds who are serving alcohol, with parent permission, in restaurants. These protections aim to curb harassment those workers might face.

“I am glad the House had these ideas. I wish that we would have had them, but coming from the House it improves the bill,” said Iowa State Senator Adrian Dickey, (R), District 44, from Packwood.

“Because of these efforts the bill that we are voting on today is much less dangerous than the earlier versions of this legislation,” said Iowa State Senator Molly Donahue, (D), District 37, Cedar Rapids.

The bill, if signed into law, allows children under 16 to work until 9 p.m. on school nights and up to 11 p.m. on summer nights. Currently kids are able to work until 7 p.m.

The bill is now sent to Governor Reynolds’ desk for her signature.