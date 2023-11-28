DES MOINES, IOWA — AMC Theaters no longer has a presence in the Des Moines metro-area after closing their 16-screen Johnston location permanently this week. The closest AMC theater to Des Moines is in suburban Kansas City, according to the company’s site.

AMC was formerly the operator of the Cobblestone and South Ridge Mall theaters as well that have also been closed in recent years. AMC still operates theaters in Sioux City and Dubuque.

AMC tells WHO 13 that they “routinely review theaters in operation and make decisions based on what best strengthens the company.” Monday was the final day for the theater.