DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) — An amber alert has been issued for a 14-year-old who was reported missing out of Burlington, Iowa.

Police are searching for Caydence Jane Roberts who was last seen on July 26.

According to the amber alert, Roberts’ disappearance could be due to a possible abduction, but no information about a suspect has been released.

Roberts has blonde hair and brown eyes, she is 5 feet tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

According to the Burlington Iowa Police Department, she was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls hat, a light-colored tank top, and shorts.

Anyone who has seen her or has any information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call the Burlington Police at 319-753-8366 or DesCom at 319-671-700.