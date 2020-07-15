Amber Alert Issued for Missing Davenport Girl

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Ten year-old Breasia Terrell was last seen Friday morning. Police believe she was abducted and a person of interest is currently in custody.

Terrell is an African American female, standing 4’5″ tall, weighing around 75 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing an oversized white t-shirt, shorts and pink or white flip flops.

Iowa’s Amber Alert System states Terrell is believed to be somewhere between Clinton and Davenport.

Police say 47 year-old Henry Dinkins is the last known person to see Terrell. He’s the father of Breasia’s younger brother. Dinkins is already behind bars on other charges related to a sex offender registry violation. Police are asking for the public’s help in regards to Dinkins’ whereabouts between 10 p.m. Thursday and noon Friday.

Crimestoppers of the Quad Cities is offering a $3,500 reward for information that leads authorities to Terrell. Tips can be submitted online or by calling 309-762-9500.