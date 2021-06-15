Amber Alert issued for 5-year-old eastern Iowa boy Abel Keil

JACKSON COUNTY, Iowa — Iowa officials have issued an Amber Alert for 5-year-old Abel Keil, who they say was abducted from Baldwin in Jackson County.

Abel is 3’6″ tall, 40 lbs with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue t-shirt with a smiley face, blue shorts with animals and Batman sandals.

Authorities say Abel was abducted by 46-year-old Jeremy Keil and 35-year-old Amy Burick.

Jeremy Keil is described as 6’2″ tall and 185 lbs with brown hair and hazel eyes. Burick is described as 5’5″ tall and 150 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.

They may be driving a silver Honda CRV with damage to the driver side headlight. Officials believe they could be headed to Clinton or Davenport in eastern Iowa.

Anyone with information about their whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Melissa Schmidt with the Jackson County Sheriff at 563-652-3312.